G4S Secure Solutions, a contractor that provides security for Facebook at its data center in Prineville, has agreed to a settlement in five racial discrimination cases.
G4S, which is based in Florida, has agreed to pay $595,000 to resolve the cases, according to a statement released by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.
The cases stem from allegations of race discrimination made by five current and former employees of G4S in 2017. Two of the cases included allegations of sex discrimination. The Bureau of Labor and Industries’ Civil Rights Division found evidence of wrongdoing in each case, according to the release.
The individuals claiming abuse include Patricia Martinez, Ricky Hernandez, Nancy Gonzalez Ortiz, Lizbeth Ortiz, and Maria Ortiz, according to the complaints, reviewed by The Bulletin.
The claimants reported the area manager, Thomas Brieter, and other Caucasian employees used derogatory language against Hispanic employees. The allegations also include demotions, unfavorable schedule changes and harassment based on race.
The claimants described their work environment as hostile, and said they were frequently referred to as “F------ Mexicans” and the “Mexican Mafia.”
The employees responsible for the slurs are no longer employed by G4S and were terminated soon after the company conducted an internal investigation, according to emailed comments from G4S.
“This settlement highlights the importance of civil rights enforcement in our state,” said Val Hoyle, Oregon labor commissioner . “It’s illegal to be treated differently or subjected to harassment because of your race, sex, or national origin.”
Noneconomic terms of the settlement agreement include continued training and review of harassment and discrimination policies for all Oregon employees of the company.
"G4S Secure Solutions promptly addressed the complainants’ concerns, and none of the complainants experienced any adverse employment actions," said a G4S spokesperson who declined to be named. "G4S remains committed to diversity in the workplace and to maintaining the highest standards of business ethics and conduct, including treating everyone with dignity and respect in all employment processes and decisions. The actions of the former supervisors are not representative of the hard-working men and women of G4S."
Facebook opened the facility in 2011 and currently has eight data centers at the site. A ninth data center, currently under construction, is expected to be complete by 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.