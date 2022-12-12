BIZ-PFP-SPENDING-FSA-LA

Stock up on things like sunscreen for your next beach day using your FSA.

 Allen J. Schaben/TNS

"Fun" and "spending pre-tax savings before the end-of-year forfeiture deadline" aren't two things that usually go together. But if you have money left over in your healthcare flexible spending account, you'll lose it soon unless you spend it on something. So why not something that'll make your life a little better in 2023?

The maximum you could contribute to a tax-exempt flexible spending account this year was $2,850. The catch, though, is that you can spend that money only on qualified medical purchases, such as co-pays, prescriptions and doctor's bills. But you can also use it to restock your medicine cabinet, prepare for the "triple-demic" winter, and even pick up some fun and surprising things you might not know about.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.