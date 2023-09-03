Long before Bend was known for floating down the Deschutes River, hiking its trails and mountain biking, it was a lumber town with an economy that primarily relied on the sale of wood products.
Once the timber industry began dying out in the 1980s, Bend was reinvented as the tourist destination residents and visitors know it as today — a transformation appreciated by some for its community benefits and criticized by others for its economic impact.
Kevney Dugan, CEO and president of Visit Bend, said development of the Old Mill District and cleaning the river immediately created a tourist spot attractive to folks living in Portland or Seattle who were simply interested in a dining experience by a river.
“We could have left it as it is, and yet people came in saying, ‘How do we clean this up and revitalize?’” Dugan said. “The mindset immediately shifted to, ‘How do we enjoy the natural resources that we have, and take care of them, benefit from them, enjoy them?’”
People who didn’t live here began wanting to, he said, which naturally boosted the tourism industry.
“It wasn’t like we became Vegas and built a bunch of casinos and hotels and water parks, and all these urban design, concrete ideas,” Dugan said. “We literally just exposed the world to these incredible natural resources and people naturally gravitated to it.”
Room tax support boosted exposure
In 2003, the Oregon Legislature created a law that mandated a portion of transient room tax be reserved for the tourism industry. The Chamber of Commerce needed an agency to reinvest that tax revenue into the tourism industry, and this led to the creation of Visit Bend as an independent non-profit business organization.
Transient room tax means that when guests stay in a lodging property like a hotel, they have to pay a 10.4% tax on the cost of that room. For a $100 hotel room, for instance, you would pay an additional $10.40 that is sent to the city of Bend.
Then the city keeps 65% of the $10.40, and per the 2003 state law, Bend reinvests the remaining 35% into tourism through Visit Bend — which might be surprising for some Bend residents, Dugan said.
“This community really believes that Visit Bend retains 100% of that transient room tax and it’s just never been the reality, it’s not the facts,” Dugan said.
Visit Bend is led by a board of directors made up of stakeholders in the tourism industry or other community members tied to the wealth and well-being of the industry. This board oversees every investment Visit Bend makes with the 35% tax revenue.
“Every month we siphon off 15% of that total revenue and it goes into the Bend Sustainability Fund,” Dugan said. “And every month we take 7.5% of that total collection and we put it into the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.”
The remaining 75% goes into marketing, paying employees, leases and overhead of running business.
Dugan emphasized that Visit Bend’s work is not done in a silo — there are many eyes reviewing its proposals. In May and June, Dugan said Visit Bend presents the annual plan to the board, City Council and the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board for reinvestment approval.
Tourism grows with community
Contrary to popular opinion, Dugan noted that the tourism industry is growing at a sustainable rate, not at a crazy exponential rate.
“I think a lot of times we fabricate this idea that tourism is this big ugly monster, when in reality, it’s just grown with the community as it’s grown,” Dugan said.
In the late 1980s, Dugan noted that tourism made up roughly 15% of the economy. Today, that still holds true.
According to Josh Lehner, economist with the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, 15% of Deschutes County jobs are in the leisure and hospitality industry.
As the city grew over the last few decades, Dugan said the community wanted things like bike shops, breweries, outdoor dining, new restaurants and better live music — and tourists tend to spend more on a daily basis to support those businesses than Bend residents, who might do that once a month or twice a year.
The tourism industry is often misunderstood and mistakenly seen as the reason for increasing homelessness in Bend, Dugan said.
Though it is true that homelessness and housing instability are increasing, he said this is primarily the responsibility of the city and other organizations that actually have an active hand in developing housing and other solutions for homelessness. The misconception that Visit Bend and the tourism industry are actively contributing to housing problems is holding the city back from finding real solutions to those problems, he said.
“We’re trying to be honest about the reality that every industry has an impact and tourism is no different,” Dugan explained. “But we are also trying to interact in areas where we have impact in a responsible and appropriate way. But not every problem is our problem and we did not create every problem.”
