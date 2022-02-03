Free N-95 masks are making their way to Central Oregon pharmacies this week as part of a nationwide rollout from the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.
Both Rite Aid and Fred Meyer pharmacies confirmed Thursday that anyone wanting a free non-surgical grade N-95 mask can obtain up to three per person. The free masks come at the same time that anyone can sign up for up for free testing supplies through the U.S. Postal Service by going to https://www.covidtests.gov/.
The Oregon Health Authority is also passing out to community partners free masks and test kits that can be given to anyone in need.
While state health officials are not responsible for handing out the free masks, they have sent out 1.36 million free test kits to community health partners, in patient hospitals for frontline staff, public health authorities, community based organizations, schools and tribal groups in attempt to help those with limited resources access to at-home rapid tests kits, said Jonathan Modie, an Oregon Health Authority spokesman.
"Our guiding principle for distributing these tests is reducing the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 among populations at risk for infection, severe illness and death using an evidence-based and equity-centered approach," Modie said. "The health authority does have an inventory of N-95 masks separate from the federal efforts."
Last month Gov. Kate Brown announced she had ordered 6 million at-home rapid antigen test kits to be fanned out across the state to any agency, school or group that needs them. Each kit contains two tests.
"Our warehouse is working overtime to keep up with the demand," Modie said. "We're filling requests for test kits as quickly as we can."
Volunteers in Medicine, a health clinic that provides low cost and free health services to the uninsured and medically underserved in Central Oregon, is also passing out COVID-19 test kits and N-95 masks to anyone who needs, said Kat Mastrangelo, executive director of the clinic.
"We have been judicious with the test kits and we want to make sure that our patients get the support they need," Mastrangelo said. "Cost and knowing where to get supplies is a barrier. The more we give away, the better it is for our community."
The free masks are being sent by through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to participating pharmacies.
Fraser Engerman, Walgreens senior director External Relations, said it was a rolling launch with some stores having received their allotment and others still waiting. Walgreens will update its N95 program store locator website (http://walgreens.com/N95StoreList) as stores receive the masks, Engerman said in an email.
Fred Meyer, another participating retailer, has been giving out three free N-95 masks for two days now in Bend and Redmond while supplies last to any customer at stores that have a pharmacy.
Oregon Health Authority said free masks are available at Albertsons, Safeway, Save-On, CVS, Fred Meyer/ Kroger Health Mart Independent Pharmacies, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart.
