Fred Meyer (copy)

A proposed Kroger Co. purchase of Albertsons grocery stores worries some who think it could lead to store closures across the state. Kroger owns Fred Meyer stores.

 123RF

A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.