To increase safety and promote social distancing, Fred Meyer plans to install plexiglass partitions at cash registers and pharmacy counters and place educational decals on the floors near registers to remind people about the importance of standing away from others while waiting in line.
Every checkout stand should have a plexiglass partition within the next three weeks, the company said.
Additionally, store employees will now be allowed to wear protective masks and gloves. Fred Meyer spokesman Jeffery Temple said the company is aware of the national shortage of personal protective equipment and fully supports health care workers getting masks and gloves before grocery workers. He added that the company is advocating to the government for help obtaining protective equipment for grocery workers in the future.
Fred Meyer said store hours have been adjusted to allow more time for cleaning.
