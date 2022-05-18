Employees at four Starbucks coffee shops in Portland voted to unionize Tuesday, delivering a handful of wins to the store-by-store campaign to organize the Fortune 500 coffee chain.
The locations are the first in Portland to vote to form unions.
The union wins bring the number of organized company-owned stores to 75 nationwide, according to Starbucks Workers United, a labor union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union.
Arthur Pratt, a shift supervisor and lead organizer for the unionization campaign at the Starbucks on West Burnside, said their store filed to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board back in March.
“This means a lot. It means that we have voted for and earned our right to have a voice in the workplace,” they said, adding, “It means that we move forward to the bargaining table, but it also doesn’t mean a whole lot right now. I don’t think tomorrow things are just going to change. It’s going be a long journey from here.”
Pratt said Starbucks required employees to attend mandatory trainings and increased management presence at Portland stores what Pratt said was an attempt to throw off the union drive.
Starbucks did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But the company issued a statement in response to an earlier story last month about a Eugene store that became the first Starbucks in Oregon to form a union. Since then, two more stores in Eugene have unionized.
“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country,” the company’s statement said. “From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed.”
Eight other Portland-area stores have filed for union elections, with workers at the Starbucks on Hayden Island slated to vote next in early June, according to the union.
Workers at more than 230 Starbucks stores across the country have requested union elections in the last six months.
