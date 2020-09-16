Four Central Oregon companies are among the semifinalists in the Growth Stage, Impact and Early Stage competitions at the annual Economic Development for Central Oregon Bend Venture Conference.
Among the 10 semifinalists in the Growth Stage competition was TriAgenics Inc., Redmond developers of a 1-minute dental procedure that prevents wisdom teeth from forming.
Selected among the Impact Stage semifinalists was OnTo Technology, a Bend company that offers battery recycling solutions to reduce cost and improve safety of lithium-ion batteries.
And the two companies who are among the 10 semifinalists in the Early Stage competition are Tonsil Tech, a Bend company that developed at-home handheld devices to remove tonsil stones painlessly and YesOMS, a Bend platform developer for merchants to offer branded mobile apps.
The semifinalists have one more round of cuts to go before they will present at this year's conference, set for Oct. 15 and 16. The Bend Venture Conference is in its 17th year and is one of the largest angel conferences in the United States.
