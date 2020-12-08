The U.S. Forest Service has completed the sale of a parcel of land located off U.S. Highway 20 in Sisters. The 31.56-acre parcel sold to PX2 Investments LLC for $2.82 million.
The property was sold to finance the construction of a new ranger station building on the parcel of land that the Forest Service will retain at the intersection of Highway 20 and S. Pine Street.
PX2 Investments, a Sisters-based development group, has not announced specific development plans for the site but it has acquired zoning changes that would allow for a mix of residential multifamily, commercial and industrial development.
