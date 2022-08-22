ford

A Ford Mustang Mach-E is charged at a Ford dealership in Colma, California.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Ford Motor said it's cutting 3,000 jobs this week in a move to boost profits as it seeks to fund the $50 billion it plans to spend on electric vehicles.

The cuts will come primarily in the U.S., while some positions also are being eliminated in Canada and India, a company spokesman said. The total includes 2,000 salaried workers and 1,000 contract personnel.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.