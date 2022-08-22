Ford Motor said it's cutting 3,000 jobs this week in a move to boost profits as it seeks to fund the $50 billion it plans to spend on electric vehicles.
The cuts will come primarily in the U.S., while some positions also are being eliminated in Canada and India, a company spokesman said. The total includes 2,000 salaried workers and 1,000 contract personnel.
Most are coming from Ford's operations that build traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, which Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has said he wants to make the "the profit and cash engine for the entire enterprise."
Ford plans to build 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026, up from less than 30,000 last year, as it seeks to catch EV leader Tesla. To finance its ambitions, Farley has said he wants to make more money on traditional gasoline-fueled vehicles like the Bronco sport-utility vehicle. He has repeatedly said the company has too many workers.
"Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century," Farley and Executive Chairman Bill Ford wrote in a memo to employees Monday. "This is a difficult and emotional time. The people leaving the company this week are friends and coworkers and we want to thank them for all they have contributed."
A spokesman didn't rule out additional job cuts. Bloomberg previously reported Ford is considering cutting as many as 8,000 jobs.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.