Ford Recall

Ford sign

 Matt Rourke/AP

Ford Motor Co.'s hot-selling Bronco sport-utility vehicle is the subject of a safety investigation by federal regulators for catastrophic engine failure that can cause the vehicle to lose power at highway speeds.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing Tuesday that it has opened a probe into 2021 Bronco SUVs that lost power due to a faulty engine valve. The investigation involves 25,538 vehicles with 2.7 liter Ecoboost engines.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.