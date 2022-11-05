In order to stretch her food dollar, Chrissy Martinez has learned to make yogurt in her Instapot.
It's a small act, but saves her money when she's trying to feed her twin 15 year olds on her fixed income.
"I am trying different recipes," Martinez said. "My son loves peanut butter. My daughter hates it. I’m spending a lot of time being creative to keep the food bill down.
"The things I used to buy like milk and cheese and yogurt are super expensive now."
Food prices rose 13% nationwide in September compared to the same period the year before, driven up in part by soaring energy prices, supply chain hiccups and health savings accounts, said Jeff Reimer, a professor and economist in the college of agricultural sciences at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Two years ago, at the start of the pandemic, food prices jumped as store shelves emptied because of problems in the supply chain, Reimer said. By mid-2021, grocery shelves seemed to be back to normal, but even though people had money, they were too few goods to buy, Reimer said.
The average middle income family spends $4,754 a year on groceries for meals they prepare at home, about $400 a month, or 8.5% of their annual spending, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"We're seeing households draw down their savings," said Josh Lehner, Oregon Office of Economic Analysis economist. "People are paying more for food and it's impacting our budgets."
Martinez is thankful for the school breakfast and lunch programs. She also is grateful for family help, which keeps her from having to spend more at the grocery store. Recently, she even accepted boxes of fresh produce from a Mosaic Medical program.
"I have to dole the food out, so it's not eaten in one sitting," Martinez said. "Lately I've been trying not to go to the grocery store because just a few things and you're already up to $40."
On Thursday, Jade Underwood, a Mosaic Medical community health worker, personally delivered boxes of food to four patients. There's been a steady increase in demand from patients over the past couple of months as prices continue to rise.
"There are a lot of barriers for people," Underwood said. "People can't afford food because of the expenses. Food is becoming a cause for stress and people don't want to face the grocery store when they're watching their spending."
At Newport Market in Bend, an employee-owned grocery store outlet, prices are rising and there's not much that the store can do, said Lauren Redman, store CEO and president. Much of the increases occurring now have to do with transportation and fuel costs, she said.
"Inflation is happening," Redman said. "Simply put, grocery stores are not just making things up on the fly and changing prices. It is because the cost of those groceries to the grocery store have increased. Co-op or big box store, or locally owned, independent grocer like us, everyone's costs continue to increase."
For Roberto Cardenas, who is part owner of Madras Brewing and two food carts, keeping up with rising prices has been a challenge at home and at his restaurants. Often, it's the volume that's keeping him afloat, Cardenas said. He can't really raise his prices to cover his costs or else he'd have an empty restaurant he said.
The wholesale price of food has gone up 20% or more he said. And he spends about $200 a week on gas for his vehicle.
So he's just working longer, sacrificing time with his three sons, who range in age from 9 to 21. On a typical day, he starts at 6 a.m. and doesn't return to his home in Bend until 10 p.m. That is including the hour trip each way from his home to the pub in Madras.
"I work a lot," said Cardenas. "If I didn't have to work so much, we'd have less to spend on food. The sacrifice is time spent together.
"I'm working harder and longer. We're trying to hold on and survive. It's difficult."
At the farmer level, it's not much different.
Longer hours, fewer profits are impacting the bottom line for many farmers who produce the food on store shelves. At the DD Ranch in Terrebonne, owner Linda Anspach said that feed and the drought have pushed out profits and increased costs, which leads to higher food prices to the consumer. In fact, it's costing her an additional $5,000 a month for feed and fuel.
She's had to increase prices, but those increases were a modest 15% compared to the 115% rise in expenses. It's also much more expensive to farm in Central Oregon where the growing season is shorter, and water is in short supply, she said. Most Central Oregon farmers operate in the red because their costs out pace their sales, she said.
"My customers have choices of where they can buy their meat and meat products," Anspach said. "But I do not have a Walmart for discounted hay. It's a tough deal. I can't raise my prices too much because no one would buy my products."
Reimer, the Oregon economist, said he didn't know if prices will come down or when. But, people can substitute ingredients that are cheaper, buy generic products, or buy items only on sale.
It takes time and foresight to think ahead and plan, like making yogurt at home or baking cookies rather than buying, like Martinez, the Redmond mother of twins.
