Florida topped the nation in net arrivals of U-Haul trucks in 2019, providing more evidence of the rapid migration that's fueling economic gains there.

The Sunshine State, previously No. 2 in the ranking, overtook Texas, the leader from 2016 through 2018, according to the Phoenix-based moving-equipment company. Florida's arrivals rose 1% from a year earlier, while departures fell 1%.

Oregon, which ranked 14 in 2018, dropped to 29th in 2019, according to U-Haul.

The company said its data — compiled from more than 2 million truck transactions — gauges a region's ability to lure residents, but isn't directly correlated with population or economic growth.

Florida, like Texas, has been booming thanks to its combination of warm weather, developing cities and lack of state income tax.

The state netted $16 billion in adjusted gross income from movers in 2018, according to Internal Revenue Service figures released last week. That also led the nation, but was short of the $17.2 billion record in 2016.

For cities or metro areas, the Raleigh-Durham corridor in North Carolina topped the list last year, according to the moving rental company.

Kissimmee and Ocala, both in Florida, ranked second and third. Round Rock-Pflugerville in Texas finished in fourth and West Palm Beach came in fifth.

No cities in Oregon made the top 25.

Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, ranked 8th, and three cities in California — Temecula, National City and Santa Barbara — finished 18th, 22nd and 25th, respectively, according to U-Haul.

Information from The Bulletin staff is included in this report.