Five Talent, a Bend tech company, has moved its headquarters to a larger, more tech-focused site at District 2, a new commercial complex in NorthWest Crossing.
The move allows Five Talent to have some room to grow after years of being cramped on Emkay Drive in Bend, said Preston Callicott, the company CEO.
“Now we have elbow room,” Callicott said. “Our growth rates have been 50 percent or more each year.”
BendTech, a co-working space for remote workers and tech entrepreneurs, will share a chunk of the new space to fuel its own growth, he said.
“One of the things we like is the combination tech corner with a coffee shop in the building,” he said. “We wanted the whole building for some room and wanted to lease to BendTech.
“We like having them close by. Having that group of freelance folks and a mix of different companies mix with our staff, there’s always new ideas popping out.”
District 2 is a 4-acre project on the corner of NW Mt. Washington Drive and NW Lolo Drive.
It is a 52,000-square-foot commercial mixed-use space comprised of five buildings. The project is being developed jointly with Brooks Resources and Taylor Northwest LLC, which is an investor in The Bulletin.
The entire project should be completed by the end of the year, said David Ford, Brooks Resources vice president of real estate development. Five Talent was the first tenant to move in, Ford said. Other tenants moving in are Dutchie, a cannabis sales platform tech company that will be in building two; Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., a wealth management firm, will be in building four; and Plateau Forest Products will lease a portion of building five, Ford said.
“We’ve been pleased, and honestly somewhat surprised, that we’ve been able to lease up the spaces so quickly,” Ford said. “We originally thought it would be a three-year build-up and lease out.”
Compass Commercial Real Estate Services reported low availability of office and industrial space in Bend during the fourth quarter of 2019. The vacancy rate was 1.5% for industrial space, said Dan Kemp, a Compass Commercial partner. That translates into 67,167 square feet of industrial space available for lease.
“Some people are trading up, and we have people coming here from out of town that are bringing their businesses with them,” Kemp said. “We’re not as expensive here in Bend as other places across the country. That makes us attractive.”
Five Talent has been in business in Bend since 2004 as a software company. When Callicott took over in 2011, the focus changed to more of a consultant operation, he said. The company employs about 40 people.
“We outgrew our space on Emkay Drive quite quickly,” he said. “Our growth rate required us to move.”
