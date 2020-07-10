Five Deschutes County businesses are under investigation for violating statewide rules related to face coverings and maintaining physical distancing.
The alleged violations were identified during a July 4 statewide inspection of 800 bars and restaurants by Oregon Liquor Control Commission. The OLCC has forwarded the field notes to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has jurisdiction over ensuring worker safety.
On July 1, Gov. Kate Brown mandated that face coverings be worn by workers and patrons in indoor public spaces to prevent the spread COVID-19.
“We are the lead agency over the statewide face-covering mandate,” said Aaron Corvin, OSHA spokesman. “It’s our expectation that businesses will take steps to implement this (mandate). In a public health crisis, we can regulate this. It’s a recognized hazard in the workplace.”
Nine bars and restaurants will be investigated by OSHA, of which, five are in Bend, Redmond and Terrebonne. They are Ferguson’s Market, The Astro Lounge, Duda’s Billards Bar, General Duffy’s Waterhole and the Taj Palace.
The four other locations are Cottage Grove, Pendleton, Springfield and Toledo.
Violations ranged from employees and patrons not wearing masks to having too many people to maintain a 6-foot physical distance.
Employers have a responsibility to maintain safe work environments and to address hazards, Corvin said.
During the Fourth of July inspection, most of the bars and restaurants complied with OLCC rules and followed physical distancing and face-covering requirements, according to the OLCC statement. The inspectors issued 74 verbal instructions.
The OLCC will again send out inspectors statewide this weekend to ensure compliance with OLCC rules.
OSHA investigations may take several weeks, but if violations are determined fines can range from $100 for serious violations that are deemed unwillful to $126,749 for willful violations.
“There’s no set penalty amount and it depends on the factors and the risk of exposure,” Corvin said. “These are serious concerns. We will give it a priority.”
