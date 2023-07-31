Titan Freight Systems

TITAN Freight System President and CEO Keith Wilson speaks in front of his company's new Freightliner eCascadia on July 30.

 PMG photo: Jim Redden

The first heavy-duty all-electric Freightliner truck to be put into service in Oregon was celebrated at a Southeast Portland truck yard on Sunday.

The Electric Freightliner eCascadia’s initial assignment was driving dozens of guests around the large parking lot at TITAN Freight Systems. They were among dozens of elected and appointed officials, business leaders, environmental activists, workers and family members who attended the July 30 morning kick-off party there.

