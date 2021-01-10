Getting through the pandemic for The Red Chair Gallery required Rita Dunlavy to take a hard look at her finances.
The owner of the downtown Bend gallery asked herself some hard questions: Did she need property insurance, utilities, the water cooler and the advertising items in her budget? Where could she cut and how could she keep her artists paying to display their art even though no customers were allowed inside?
Dunlavy slashed her budget and emerged this summer with a cleaner, freshly painted gallery and a healthy budget that will enable the business to carry on for another year using the cash on hand.
Businesses have faced the fear, the uncertainty and the doubt since the pandemic or they restructured and have emerged stronger, reshaping their business. Still others have failed to stay afloat.
“I have enough cash stashed aside that I’m confident that unless we completely close down or go to only by appointment, we can last another year,” Dunlavy said. “By the end of January, we plan to have online shopping on our website.”
For other businesses, the past 10 months haven’t been so smooth.
Surviving the pandemic takes grit, wrote Carrie Douglass, owner of The Haven co-working space wrote in her blog. To get through the shutdowns and the downturn in business, Douglass wrote that she honed her mission, reached out to her members, sought out investors, and even sold her home to keep afloat.
“Starting a small business is always risky, and we knew that, but we obviously didn’t foresee an international pandemic and sweeping business restrictions,” Douglass wrote. “The reality is that this pandemic likely set us back at least a decade or more.
“We share this because it’s important for people to understand the real risks of entrepreneurship.”
Down the road at the Box Factory on SW Industrial Way, Nickol Hayden-Cady, owner of Foxtail Bakery, has hit the wall financially and has put her business up for sale.
She plowed through the Payroll Protection Program funds. She maxed out her credit cards. And she has ran up as much debt as she could to keep her business going.
But without weddings, events or lunchtime patrons, it was impossible to pay a staff, the rent and the other expenses she incurred running her bakery and restaurant. Now she and her mom, who is also her partner, are the only ones working.
They’re taking orders for cakes and pies.
“We closed down. We’re done,” Hayden-Cady said. “The whole problem is we’re losing thousands of dollars a day. We put everything into this without losing our house.”
No one could have predicted a pandemic, or one that would have forced the closure of dine-in restaurants, physical distancing and limited customers. At the Small Business Development Center, instructors often advise businesses to have eight to 16 months of cash reserves on hand to weather a downturn, a catastrophic event like a hurricane, or a pandemic, or something that creates an economic shock, said Ken Betschart, director of the Small Business Development Center at the Central Oregon Community College.
The pandemic has hit industries differently, Betschart said. Some have succeeded and grown. Others have stumbled and closed. And some have taken this time to be a catalyst for change by taking classes, assessing their finances and developing a business plan.
“The restaurant industry or the travel and tourism industry is hurt because the economy doesn’t work on take-out alone,” Betschart said. “It’s a divided economy.”
The Small Business Development Center offers 15 classes for business owners, most are filled and are short term. Since the fall the enrollment in these classes has been up, Betschart said.
“Financials are the window into your business,” Betschart said. “You have to be able to see where you can cut costs and where you can shift your resources.”
Entrepreneurs are hopeful by nature and will go to extreme lengths to protect their business, said Adam Krynicki, Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab executive director.
“The failure of a business is not just an entrepreneur’s problem,” Krynicki said. “It’s an Oregon-wide problem. These entrepreneurs are doing everything they can to support themselves, their families and their employees. It’s up to all of us to do everything we can to help them survive.”
Hayden-Cody said she feels like she achieved her goals during the last three years creating and growing the Foxtail Bakery. Before the pandemic started in March she was looking forward to even growing to a second location, creating a cookbook and catering for weddings. She went from 300 or 400 customers a day to 15 during the height of the pandemic-related restrictions.
“We had 100 brides switch from 2020 to 2021 and now they’re starting to cancel 2021,” Hayden-Cody said. “It’s just so sad.”
At the Red Chair Gallery, Dunlavy realized she needed to maintain the space for the artist members because without artists, there is nothing for customers to buy. The business model relies upon the artists to pay their rent and share a portion of their sales when they sell something. So far, all but two of the 30 artists stayed.
“I have a business background, and I fell into the art part part after I retired from the business world,” Dunlavy said. “That has saved the day for us.”
When businesses were shuttered for six weeks early in the pandemic, Dunlavy’s goal was to always show activity through the windows of the downtown shop. At the same time she eliminated all non-essential costs and projected the budget out for a year.
“I always try to be happy to see customers,” she said. “We wanted to keep the idea that art is joyful. That worked pretty well.”
When businesses were reopened in mid-May, through December the business rebounded. The first quarter is traditionally slow and Dunlavy hasn’t paid herself for more than a year.
“I put it all back into the gallery,” she said. “We could have closed if I hadn’t had this attitude about taking care of the people who will take care of the gallery. To me the Red Chair Gallery is the artists. Period. It’s not how it’s run, but how to make a good place for the artists to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.