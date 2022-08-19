stock money
Oregon small businesses in rural and tribal communities will benefit from $83.5 million in federal funds from the State Small Business Credit Initiative program, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The funding, which was released on Friday, went first to Oregon, Montana, Colorado and New York. Every state, territory and tribal community was encouraged to apply. It is is part of a $10 billion grant to small businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide that was part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, which reauthorized the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The credit initiative is designed to provide access to capital needed to invest in job-creating businesses as the country emerges from the pandemic.

