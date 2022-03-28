FedEx Corp. said Monday that Fred Smith will step down on June 1 as CEO of the package-delivery company that he founded and be succeeded by the company's president and chief operating officer.
Raj Subramaniam will serve as both CEO and president and Smith will become executive chairman, the package-delivery company said.
Smith started FedEx in 1971, delivering small parcels and documents more quickly than the post office could. Over the next half-century, he oversaw the growth of a company that combined air and ground service and became something of an economic bellwether because of its service to other companies.
"FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities for the last 50 years," Smith said in a statement that also praised Subramaniam's ability to guide the company. Smith said he will focus on global issues including sustainability, innovation and public policy.
Subramaniam joined the Memphis, Tennessee-based company in 1991 and served in several marketing and management jobs in Asia and the United States. He rose to become the chief marketing and communications officer, and also served as the top executive of FedEx Express. He joined the FedEx board in 2020 and will remain a director.
