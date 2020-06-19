Redmond Airport has recorded large financial losses from COVID-19, but a federal rescue package from the CARES Act has allowed it to stay fully staffed and continue ongoing infrastructure projects.
The airport has lost around $500,000 per month in revenue since the start of the pandemic, according to the airport’s director, Zachary Bass. The federal funding amounts to $9 million — Bass anticipates this money should last around a year.
Coronavirus fears and quarantines crashed the global airline industry earlier this year, leaving airports empty and aircraft grounded. The airlines are slow to recover but economic stimulus has minimized the impact on airport workers and airline crews. A total of $140 million was awarded to Oregon airports, with Portland International Airport getting roughly half of that.
While the situation looked dire just two months ago, Bass said the airport is showing signs of life, with rising passenger numbers a clear indication that Central Oregonians are gaining confidence in air travel.
The number of flights at Redmond has gone up from three or four a day in late March to around 13 flights a day currently. Pre-pandemic, the airport had around 35 flights a day.
Passenger numbers have noticeably increased since Memorial Day weekend, said Bass. Fewer than 100 people a day were passing through the airport in April. That number has since grown to around 1,000 a day — better than before but still one-third of normal for this time of year.
Passenger numbers can get back to 80% of normal later this year, said Bass. But it will take at least two to three years to return to pre-pandemic levels, he said.
“Historically, these kinds of shocks to the aviation world usually lead to a constriction of destinations and flights,” said Bass. “After 9/11 it took three years to get back up to where we were before (that event). With the recession, it was seven years to get back up to pre-recession numbers.”
The reduction in flights means flights to some destinations have been reduced or dropped entirely. Seattle has just two to four flights a day, compared to eight flights a day before the pandemic. The Redmond-Chicago flight, which was a summertime-only route, has been dropped. Las Vegas stopped for a period but has recently resumed.
Projects that were underway when the pandemic hit continued apace. The parking lot was recently expanded and an operations building is still underway. However, there is some uncertainty around projects that were still in the planning stages.
Construction of a $7 million car rental facility that was expected to start this year is now delayed. The project includes a new area for washing, detailing and refueling cars, and is designed to increase efficiency and improve turnaround times for vehicles. Although it’s ready to go out for a bid, it’s not clear now if that will happen this year or in 2021, said Bass.
A terminal expansion that was expected to start in 2024 could also be pushed back a year or two.
“Based on growth in the region we will see a terminal expansion, but whether that starts in four years or six years, there is some flexibility,” said Bass.
For travelers, the experience of flying now comes with social distancing measures and other changes to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Areas frequently touched, such as railings and countertops, are wiped down several times a day. Plexiglass has been installed in some areas where passengers and airport staff communicate. Passengers are also asked to social distance when boarding and exiting planes.
During flights, passengers are required to wear a mask, said Bass. Middle seats are also being left empty in order to create space throughout the plane.
The lack of traffic in the airport has also closed down the restaurants and shops in the airport, although a plan is now in place to reopen them on a phased basis, said Bass. The airport’s first-floor cafe is scheduled to reopen next week.
The mood inside the airport has also changed, said Bass.
“It can be subdued, but we also see normality,” he said. “Some fly every week for business and this becomes normality for them. We see the whole spectrum.”
