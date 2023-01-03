Ron Tsur

Oregon engineer Ron Tsur was among 17,000 who lost their Intel jobs from 2015 through 2017. The cuts fell overwhelmingly on older workers.

 Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian

A lawsuit alleging Intel discriminated against an Oregon engineer because of his age and nationality can go forward, a federal judge ruled last week.

Ron Tsur sued Intel last year alleging he lost his job at the chipmaker during 2015 layoffs because of his age, because he’s originally from Israel, and because he filed a whistleblower complaint alleging improper conduct by a former supervisor.

