Federal Reserve Minutes

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases minutes from its December meeting when it raised its benchmark lending rate by a half of a point – its seventh and final increase of the year – in its ongoing battle to bring down stubbornly high inflation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials suggested at their most recent meeting that a continuing streak of robust hiring could keep inflation elevated and was a key reason why they expected to raise interest rates this year more than they had previously forecast.

In the minutes of their mid-December meeting released Wednesday, the officials also underscored that a slowdown in their rate hikes — from four three-quarter point hikes in a row to a half-point increase — "was not an indication of any weakening" in their resolve to bring inflation back down to their 2% target.

