Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell.

 Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting saw "very few signs that inflation pressures were abating" before raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time.

Rising wages, the result of a strong job market, combined with weak productivity growth, were "inconsistent" with the Fed's ability to meet its 2% target for annual inflation, the policymakers concluded, according to the minutes of their Nov. 1-2 meeting released Wednesday.

