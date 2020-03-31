February 2020 will go down as the peak of employment expansion before COVID-19 shuttered businesses and dumped thousands onto unemployment rolls.
"We will likely look back on these February 2020 estimates as a baseline before this devastating shock," said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. "Moving forward we will begin to see the dramatic COVID-19 impact on the employment and unemployment estimates."
The effects of the government imposed restrictions closing businesses to maintain social distancing to stop the spread of the virus, likely will not be seen until April employment numbers are calculated in May, Runberg said in an email.
In February, the Deschutes County unemployment rate was 3.4%, a drop of about a percent from the same period the year before. In Crook county, the unemployment rate was relatively unchanged in February at 5%, compared to 6% the same time the year before, according to the data.
And in Jefferson County, the unemployment rate in February was 4.5%, about equivalent to the same period the year before.
