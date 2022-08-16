Hearing aids
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday moved to make hearing aids cheaper and more easily available to consumers to buy over the counter or online without a prescription or medical exam — a long-awaited goal for nearly 30 million consumers.

"As early as mid-October, Americans will be able to purchase more affordable hearing aids over the counter at pharmacies and stores across the country," President Joe Biden said in a statement Tuesday. "This action makes good on my commitment to lower costs for American families, delivering nearly $3,000 in savings to American families for a pair of hearing aids and giving people more choices to improve their health and well-being."

