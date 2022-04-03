The alpacas beckon visitors as they drive on U.S. Highway 97 on the way to Smith Rock.
Their cute, furry faces and a welcome sign invite the public to come, walk around Crescent Moon Ranch, experience the working ranch and for a nominal fee, feed the alpaca that come to the fence line. The ranch derives revenue from the visitors who wander a small boutique on property that sells all things alpaca from hand-dyed fleece to products made of fleece.
It’s something the owners, Debbie and Scott Miller, have done for a quarter of a century, but only since 2014 at their Terrebonne location.
“The tourism promotes the alpacas,” said Scott Miller. “They’re not traditional livestock in the United States.”
From farm experiences like this to sipping wine in a vineyard in Culver, Central Oregon farmers are practicing a form of agritourism.
While it seems like just another way to get customers in the door to buy products, it’s more about telling the story of the product, be it fleece from the alpaca or varietal of grapes.
“When you invite the public to your farm, you are making yourself more available to the public,” said Melissa Fery, Oregon State University Extension Service associate professor with the Small Farms Program. “You’re putting your farm out there sharing about your farm. All of this is done to sell more products.
“Providing a fun activity for visitors might sell a product that in the future the visitor might remember and seek out to buy more products.”
Not all of the 1,484 Deschutes County farms counted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2017, the most recent year data are available, incorporates tourism on their farms, but some do. In fact, a new class offered by the OSU agricultural extension office has 105 participants, five of which are from the county, Fery said.
The new online course is designed to increase farm viability through direct sales. The true impact of farm tourism is unknown in Oregon.
“We make a lot of assumptions about what people are doing,” Fery said. “But we don’t have data.”
Some of the ways farmers can encourage more direct sales is through harvest festivals, music, educational tours, you-pick farms, farm-to-table dinners and farm stands, she said.
“Customers find value in the experience,” Fery said. “They learn about how something is grown or raised and that it’s part of Oregon’s agriculture. It’s important because we want Oregon agriculture sustainable.”
What keeps agritourism in check, however, are strict county zoning laws that restrict how much income is derived from tourism, Fery said. The new course even offers a question and answer session with county zoning representatives to talk about what’s allowed, she said.
In Central Oregon, the High Desert Food Trail has a number of businesses mapped out that visitors can go to for agritourism. The trail, launched in the fall of 2019, hasn’t really been able to get off the ground, however, said Annie Nichols, High Desert Food and Farm Alliance agriculture support manager.
The self-guided tour can take visitors and locals to 45 farms, ranches, farmers markets, restaurants and craft beverages makers, said Julia Theisen, Visit Central Oregon CEO. There are nine such food trails statewide that feature landscapes, artisan offerings and resilient agriculture, she said.
“We have a good number of farmers and ranchers on our food trail,” Nichols said. “Agritourism is really important to farmers business models. They’re always looking for different ways to market. The food trail allows the farmer to market in one place.”
The marketing is key for people to understand where their food comes from, Nichols said.
“When you go to a restaurant or the grocery store, there’s a big disconnect about what it takes to produce that food,” she said. “Our society has moved from a small family farm producing food that was affordable to mass production farming. It’s not the same culture on the land.”
The public knows little of the struggles of farming and what it takes to get the food to the table or the wine in the bottle.
In Culver, Maragas Winery has been making award winning wine since 1999. The family farm continues to win awards from the annual San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. This year the winery took home 11 awards in the blind tasting competition.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winery would bustle with activity from customers coming in and sipping wine in the vineyard or in the patio. On Mothers Day, or other holidays, Maragas would hold special events as a way to draw in more customers.
For the first time in two years, the winery will host a jazz concert on Memorial Day weekend, said Doug Maragas, the owner.
Visitors to the 24-acres of the Maragas Winery in Culver get to see an active vineyard with barrels of wine stored horizontally to the ceiling in the warehouse and workers trimming plants in the field. Each year the winery produces about 2,000 cases of wine.
“When they come here, they can see production equipment, a working winery,” Maragas said. “We are a traditional winery and we make the wine here. That adds to the experience.
“We hope that the attraction will be sitting here in the vineyard.”
People come all the time to Gordon and Judy Knight’s lavender farm in Tumalo. They love to sit and eat a picnic lunch among the scented plants, Gordon Knight said. And some even come by the busload from retirement communities to walk among the plants and chat about all things lavender, he said.
“People bring their sack lunches and sit under the shade of the trees and let the kids play,” Knight said. “People come and take pictures and that’s fine. Sometimes they’ll come to the shop we have here and buy products, but that isn’t our main focus.”
The farm’s main focus, he said, is to sell starter plants to other nurseries. The Knights have run Tumalo Lavender for the past 18 years.
“We don’t count on the tourism aspect for our income,” Knight said. “We love watching people come to the farm to experience the lavender.”
