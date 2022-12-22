Farmworker wages rose slightly during the last year and farm operators hired more people, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual Farm Labor Report.

The results are good news for both domestic and H2A workers. The report’s average wage estimates are used as the basis for determining the Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR), which is a regional minimum wage for H2A workers that is reset each year. Employers who use H2A workers are required to pay AEWR or the state or federal minimum wage, depending on which is higher.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shannon Sollitt covers agricultural workers through Report for America, a program that aims to support local journalism and democracy by reporting on under-covered issues and communities. Send tips, questions and comments to ssollitt@statesmanjournal.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.