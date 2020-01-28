Ever suspect the Facebook app is listening to you? What we now know is even creepier.
Facebook is giving us a new way to glimpse just how much it knows about us: On Tuesday, the social network made a long-delayed “Off-Facebook Activity” tracker available to its 2 billion members. It shows Facebook and sister apps Instagram and Messenger don’t need a microphone to target you with those eerily specific ads and posts — they’re all up in your business countless other ways.
Even with Facebook closed on my phone, the social network gets notified when I use the Peet’s Coffee app. It knows when I read the website of presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg or view articles from The Atlantic. Facebook knows when I click on my Home Depot shopping cart and when I open the Ring app to answer my video doorbell. It uses all this information from my not-on-Facebook, real-world life to shape the messages I see from businesses and politicians alike.
You can see how Facebook is stalking you, too. The “Off-Facebook Activity” tracker will show you 180 days’ worth of the data Facebook collects about you from the many organizations and advertisers in cahoots with it. This page, buried behind lots of settings menus, is the product of a promise CEO Mark Zuckerberg made during the height of the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal to provide ways we can “clear the history” in our accounts.
Facebook’s new tool isn’t nearly as useful as your web browser’s clear-history button — it doesn’t let you reset your entire relationship with Facebook. But along with the transparency, it does give you a way to unlink some of its surveillance from your Facebook account.
You might be shocked or at least a little embarrassed by what you find in there. My Washington Post colleagues found Facebook knew about a visit to sperm-measurement service, log-ins to medical insurance and even the website to register for the Equifax breach settlement. Even when your phone is entirely off, businesses can upload information about you making an in-store purchase. One colleague found 974 apps and websites shared his activity.
There’s not necessarily a new privacy violation here. Facebook has been partnering with websites, apps and stores to track and target customers for years. And it’s hardly alone. Lots of companies send information about us to ad and data firms. Think of it more as a reminder that we’re all living in a reality TV program where the cameras are always on.
“Despite how commonplace this activity is across the internet, we believe it’s important to help people understand why they’re seeing the ads they see and to give them control over how their data is used, regardless of the services they use,” says Facebook spokesman Jay Nancarrow.
But laws such as this year’s California Consumer Privacy Act require companies to let us know exactly what data they’ve collected about us.
If all of this sounds confusing, it’s not your fault. A Pew survey published in 2019 found 74% of American Facebook members were unaware the social network builds a dossier on each of us to target ads.
Facebook’s software uses the data it gathers about us to tailor what it shows us. Facebook also lets advertisers target messages to the people the data suggests might be most receptive .
Facebook uses some data to put you into “interest” categories, such as people who live in Washington, D.C., and are into cats.
A part of this is easy to understand. Facebook obviously knows who your friends are, what you “like,” and what and where you post. You entered that information yourself.
But there’s also a world of information Facebook gathers that you didn’t volunteer to the social network — and probably didn’t know was being collected.
How does Facebook get this info? The social network provides partners tracking software they embed in apps, websites, loyalty cards and other systems. According to research by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Facebook has so-called tracker pixels or cookie-sharing code on about 30% of the top 10,000 websites.
Facebook’s surveillance is hard to avoid. It doesn’t require you to click “like” or use a “log-in with Facebook” button. You don’t necessarily have to be logged in to the Facebook app or website on your phone — companies can report other identifying information to Facebook, which will marry up the activity to your account after the fact.
Your off-Facebook activity isn’t exposed to your friends. The social network also doesn’t pass your personal information back to businesses — they just get the chance to target ads to people with Facebook accounts who triggered the trackers. A company could, for example, ask Facebook to show ads to people who looked at a certain style of shoe. Off-Facebook activity doesn’t contribute to Facebook’s dossier of your ad “interests,” but the social network might use it to suggest groups, events or Marketplace items to buy.
Facebook says it puts limits on the information organizations can share with it. For example, they’re not supposed to pass along health and financial information. But it’s unclear how well Facebook polices this. Using forensic software, I found Facebook tracker code on the website for an HIV drug. Nancarrow, the Facebook spokesman, says that “a health site with a Facebook Pixel does not mean that it is sharing sensitive medical information with Facebook.”
Facebook wants to paint surveillance as totally normal. Zuckerberg often says people want to see “relevant” ads. About 81% “of the public say that the potential risks they face because of data collection by companies outweigh the benefits,” according to Pew.
You can do a few things to fight back, some of which haven’t been available before.
The new “Off-Facebook Activity” page includes ways to ask Facebook to cut it out. From that page, click on “Clear History” to tell Facebook remove that data from your account.
After you’ve done that, you still need to inform Facebook you want them to stop adding this data to your profile in the future. On the same “Off-Facebook Activity” page, look for another option to “Manage Future Activity.” To find it, you may first have to click “More Options.” Click that, and then click the additional button labeled “Manage Future Activity,” and then toggle off the button next to “Future Off-Facebook Activity.”
I also recommend changing one other bad Facebook default setting. Under the settings menu, go to “Your Ad Preferences.” Under the heading “Ad settings,” look for “Ads based on data from partners.” Make sure it is set to “Not allowed.”
Changing these settings doesn’t actually stop Facebook from collecting data about you from other businesses. Facebook will just “disconnect” it from your profile, to use the social network’s carefully chosen word. Mostly they’re just promising they’ll no longer use it to target you with ads on Facebook and Instagram — which means you’ll be less likely to be manipulated based on your data.
So what can you do if you don’t want Facebook collecting all this data about you in the first place? That requires more hand-to-hand combat.
On your computer, use a web browser that fights trackers, like Mozilla’s Firefox. Or go even further by adding an ad or tracking-blocking extension to your browser, such as the EFF’s Privacy Badger.
In smartphone apps, where tracking is also increasingly common, tracking even is harder to stop. A few services, such as Disconnect’s Privacy Pro, scan app activity and block tracker traffic, but they may also interfere with the way apps function.
Or there’s the ultimate fix: Say farewell to Facebook and Instagram forever, and close your accounts. So far, though, that’s not a choice most people have been willing to make.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.