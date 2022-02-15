WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it will sign off on each 787 produced by Boeing once it approves deliveries of the jet to resume, a sign that the agency will continue to subject the company to extra scrutiny.
"The FAA today informed Boeing that the agency will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for all Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft," the agency said in a statement. "This will allow the agency to confirm the effectiveness of measures Boeing has undertaken to improve the 787 manufacturing process."
Boeing stopped deliveries of the jets last year amid mounting production quality problems, including tiny gaps in the planes' fuselages. It is up to the FAA to decide when the company can resume turning them over to customers, and in the meantime, Boeing's finances are suffering.
The FAA said it wants to carry out final inspections on the 787s - rather than letting Boeing perform the inspections - until it is convinced the company's quality control is consistent and it has a plan for working on 787s in storage.
Boeing said in a statement that it respected the FAA's regulatory role and would work with the agency.
"Safety is the top priority for everyone in our industry," the company said. "To that end, we will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."
The FAA previously had decided to individually inspect new 737 Max aircraft before allowing those planes to resume flying after a pair of deadly crashes.
It's unclear when Boeing might resume delivering 787s. In an earnings call with analysts last month, Brian West, Boeing's chief financial officer, said the company had made "meaningful strides" but wouldn't make a prediction.
"We have work remaining to do, and we continue to hold detailed productive discussions with the FAA every step of the way," he said.
The FAA continues to face scrutiny from lawmakers over its relationship with Boeing. On Tuesday, Reps. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., and Rick Larsen, D-Wash., released a letter calling for a new inspector general investigation into the agency's handling of problems with the Max before the crashes.
