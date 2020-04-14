Four Central Oregon airports have received grant money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
Redmond Airport received $8.9 million; Prineville and Madras municipal airports received $30,000 each, and Bend Municipal Airport received $69,000, according to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration.
This funding will allow the airports to continue operations and replace lost revenue from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to COVID-19, according to the FAA. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
