Exxon Mobil raised its annual share buyback by about 10%, six weeks after the oil giant posted its highest profit in its 152-year history.

Exxon will now repurchase $50 billion of stock through 2024, expanding its previous plan of $30 billion through 2023, the Irving, Texas-based company said in a statement. The buyback will now include $15 billion of share repurchases this year, which would be the highest annual total since 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

What a time to be an O&G investor. Sure hope everyone wasn't duped into taking the most important commodity in the world out of their portfolios!

