Two big Oregon legal technology companies are combining, with Beaverton's Exterro buying Portland’s Zapproved in a deal worth “hundreds of millions” of dollars.

Little known outside the legal services industry, Exterro and Zapproved are among Oregon’s largest technology businesses. The combined company plans to retain all 131 Zapproved employees, giving Exterro a total staff of about 750.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.