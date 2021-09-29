ExpressJet Airlines will begin nonstop service between Redmond and Reno-Tahoe International Airport starting Nov. 5, the airline announced Wednesday.
The 1 hour and 21 minute flight will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Redmond Airport at 11:55 a.m. and arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 1:16 p.m. Return flights will operate on the same days, departing Reno-Tahoe at 9:50 a.m. and arriving in Redmond at 11:11 a.m.
“Redmond Airport and the Central Oregon region are very excited to partner with ExpressJet to offer a brand new nonstop destination option to Reno-Tahoe International Airport for all of our customers,” said Zachary Bass, Redmond Airport director.
ExpressJet said the nonstop service makes "spontaneous vacations" possible.
“The Reno-Tahoe region offers travelers a wide range of fun and unique experiences,” said Tim Sieber, head of the business unit of aha!, ExpressJet’s leisure brand. “With the time savings of nonstop flights and packages with great deals at a curated collection of the best hotels and casino resorts in the region coming soon, we’re giving travelers everything they need to customize their own great, short vacation.”
The airline is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way. For more information or to book a flight go to www.flyaha.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.