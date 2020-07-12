When Jason Smith shelled out $1,350 in January to register two teams for the annual Bend Beer Chase, he couldn’t fathom that a pandemic would hit and cause the 50-mile race to be canceled or that he’d be out most of his registration fees.
He thought he was securing his teams’ spots.
If he’d waited just one more month, he never would have paid the fees for his men and women Double Dutch teams because COVID-19 caused the race’s cancellation. Race organizers now are in the position of figuring out how to keep everyone happy and financially healthy.
“The promoter has been responsive,” Smith said. “I may have been willing to donate some of the money, but keeping most of the entry fee is unreasonable.”
Festivals, fairs and amateur sporting events are yet another economic victim of a pandemic sweeping across the globe, canceling events and forcing organizers to navigate the world of refunds and credits. They’re also an important component of Central Oregon’s travel and tourism market, bringing in new visitors.
“They didn’t offer any refund option,” Smith said. “They offered to transfer part of the fee to another Bend chase event next year. We registered for other races and were offered full entry to a race next year or a refund.”
Scott Douglass, organizer of the Cascade Lakes Relay and the Bend Beer Chase, said race entry fees are the primary source of revenue for the organization, which was created to promote and produce running races, according to the Secretary of State’s business registration division filings.
Money raised by the events go to creating the experience and supporting school charities, Douglass said. The beer chase was supposed to be held in June, but was postponed to September. Douglass said he is reevaluating the risk for the fall.
“I’m deeply concerned about bringing people to Central Oregon to participate in an event,” Douglass said. “It might be good for the local economy, but it’s not in the best interest of our community.”
Events like the Beer Chase have a lot of upfront costs, he said. A large part of the budget, about 61%, was spent by March, he said. Money raised by these events support more than 30 organizations.
“We came up with a hybrid of providing a virtual event this year and a financial credit for next year’s event while also providing (the participants) deferrals in the future,” Douglass said.
It’s similar to actions taken by the Sisters Folk Festival and the Pole Pedal Paddle, large events that have been held for years in Central Oregon.
“In general, sporting events and, really all events, fall under the purpose driven travel vs. the more classic leisure travel,” said Kevney Dugan, CEO of Visit Bend, the marketing nonprofit for Bend. “Often sporting events introduce new people to the destination who may otherwise not have visited for leisure purposes but may result in those who are visiting for the first time to come back again at a later date.”
Even free events like the summer concerts and holiday lights are being reconsidered because of COVID-19 and the efforts to keep people from gathering in large groups to thwart the spread of the virus.
“Our position on any event is to defer to next year,” said Tom O’Shea, Sunriver Resorts managing director. “Most of our events are for charity or we donate the money to a charity.”
This year 2,200 people were supposed to participate in the 2020 Selco Pole Pedal Paddle, a multi-sport event designed to raise money for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. The 44-year-old event is held in May, but was canceled in April, said Molly Cogswell-Kelley , event and financial development director.
After canceling, participants were given two options: roll over their entry fee for next year or donate the entry fee to the nonprofit, Cogswell-Kelley said. About $40,000 in entry fees were rolled over to next year from the $50-$80 per person fees and $6,000 was donated.
“Fortunately for a lot of racers, they sign up just a couple weeks prior to the race, or at least a month prior,” Cogswell-Kelley said. “That’s when our discount deadline was. It was devastating not having this event.
“It’s had a big impact on our organization.”
Already she had people wanting to sign up for next year, but in the back of her mind, she’s worried that event may have to be canceled as well.
“It’s so hard to plan anything,” Cogswell-Kelley said. “I put on the biggest events in town. With race organizations, many have early expenditures.”
For the tiny town of Sisters, the closures caused by the pandemic were reminiscent of 2017 when organizers had to cancel two days before the event started.
The Sisters Folk Festival, an annual event for the past two dozen years, used a Paycheck Protection Program loan to help ends meet, said Crista Munro, executive director. The tickets for the festival went on sale late last year. The festival is held every September and was canceled with most of the ticket holders opting to roll over their ticket purchases until next year, Munro said.
“That’s good for us. It will bite into sales net year, but it’s a better option for us,” Munro said. “We appreciate people doing that and having faith in 2021.”
The organization also offered full refunds, which Munro said, they did a fair amount of because of the high unemployment rates in the area. The folk festival also offered a loyalty package for ticket holders, who could get some festival swag in lieu of a refund. Munro wanted to ensure that there wasn’t a repeat of 2017 when the event organizers offered a 35% refund to ticket holders.
“Knowing the horrible situation that the festival experienced in 2017 for the smoke out and all the refunds they couldn’t afford to pay out, we’re all committed to being able to offer full refunds to whoever wants one,” Munro said. “Ironically we had purchased insurance for smoke and fire.”
