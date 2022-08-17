Social Security Cost of Living (copy)

Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 Jenny Kane/AP

Employers battling to fill job vacancies in the tight U.S. labor market this year have had a silver lining, as it were: decades-high inflation was bringing retired people back to the workforce.

But recent data suggest the trend may already be petering out.

