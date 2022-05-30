Russia Ukraine War Europe

Ukrainian demonstrators demand an embargo on Russian oil during a protest in front of EU institutions prior to an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels on Monday.

 Olivier Matthys/AP

European Union leaders are struggling to agree on an oil embargo against Russia over its war on Ukraine.

Divisions over a new sanctions package that would, among other things, target Russian oil are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told EU leaders on Monday to set aside their differences. He wants the EU to stop sending billions to Moscow for energy imports.

Zelenskyy said only through hefty sanctions will Russia be forced to “start seeking peace.”

But Hungary is leading opposition to an oil embargo, backed by Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

A compromise could involve targeting only Russian oil transported to Europe by sea.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.