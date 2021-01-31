By MICHAEL KOHN • The Bulletin
The economic impacts of the pandemic are well known, but now a new problem has emerged — the ergonomic impacts of the pandemic.
Hunched over kitchen tables, sprawled out on floors and propped up on beds — working from home can be, quite literally, a pain in the neck.
Doctors who specialize in orthopedics and physical therapy have also noticed the anomaly. There’s been a surge in patients coming into places like Living Well Therapy in Bend, where Dr. Erik Zamboni works as the clinical director. They are complaining of sore necks and backs after doing, well, nothing.
“A lot of people are now working from home but they don’t have the ergonomic desk that they are used to,” said Zamboni. “They may be cramped in less than ideal conditions, so we are seeing more neck and lower back pain related to ergonomics and posture.”
The pandemic initially delayed surgeries and kept athletes off the field, which limited work for physical therapists, but recent months have shown a new trend — kinks in backs and necks caused by working at home.
That has been the problem for Doug Robbins, a patient of Living Well Therapy, who uses an office chair with lumbar support at his place of work. But he’s worked from home on-and-off for much of the past year, and the lack of a standard office setup has caused musculoskeletal strains.
“If I sit too long I get some numbness in my feet,” said Robbins.
On the recommendations of his physical therapist, Robbins has a new set up at home — a stand-up desk on an island in his kitchen. Phone calls are sometimes shifted to an outdoor “office” so other family members can work and study in silence.
Dr. Jason Kremer, a chiropractor and sports medicine doctor, said the physical downsides of working from home have only been exacerbated by winter. The early darkness means even more time spent indoors, huddled over devices.
In particular, Kremer said, he is seeing increasing numbers of patients coming in with complaints of migraines.
“We are seeing more people with headaches, from looking down at their screens,” said Kremer, who owns Wellness Doctor in Bend. “Headaches from posture imbalances.”
He adds that at the workplace, many employers hire professionals to assess ergonomics , something that doesn’t happen at home.
Another anomaly is the number of young people who are coming in for appointments to deal with back and neck ailments. In school, kids sit at a desk, at home they may be laying on the floor or on their beds.
“I usually don’t see a lot of kids for neck or back pain, but it’s starting to manifest. We are not moving enough,” said Kremer.
The pains of working from home, or schooling from home, could be alleviated if Central Oregonians had more outlets to exercise, say doctors and physical therapists, but COVID-19 restrictions have closed or limited capacity at gyms and indoor recreational facilities.
“Gyms are an outlet for people to get exercise, reduce stress and manage their body weight,” said Kremer. “Now it’s winter again, and the last two to three months we’ve seen a lot of the chronic stuff settling in : people working from home, shorter days, it’s tougher to move and walk, not everyone has the home gym advantage.”
Carpal tunnel syndrome, which occurs when wrists are compressed, is another increasing problem, said Zamboni. If left untreated, it can lead to numbness, tingling or weakness in the hands and arms.
The posture imbalances don’t cause pain right away but after a period of time, they can occur without warning.
“After months of inactivity, people are getting strained one day just putting on their socks,” said Kremer.
From the business point of view, the increased number of patients with ergonomic problems has slightly offset a general downturn in the number of patients coming in for treatment at physical therapy clinics.
“Patient numbers are holding steady now, but initially there was a three-month dip during the stay -home order,” said Kremer.
A few factors contributed to the downturn. These include a fall in the number of elective surgeries, which is often followed by physical therapy. Sports injuries were also fewer in number, as the lockdowns have cut many organized sports programs.
But while business was slow at times, the pandemic closures did open up new opportunities to help those with physical ailments, specifically the use of technology to improve relations with patients during the pandemic. Some pain-relief problems have been assessed and corrected over Zoom calls.
“Virtual physical therapy is available,” said Zamboni. “It’s better than nothing, but of course it’s not as good as in-person physical therapy.”
