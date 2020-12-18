Bend’s Epic Aircraft has formed a partnership with ATP, a provider of aviation software and information services, for maintenance tracking, according to a company statement.
Epic Aircraft is a privately held company that designs and manufacturers six-seat single-engine turboprop aircraft in Bend. It will use ATP’s Flightdocs for maintenance tracking and electronic logbooks across its fleet of E1000 GX aircraft, and will leverage the ATP Aviation Hub to distribute technical publications, including maintenance manuals, wiring diagrams, and Instrument Proficiency Checks, according to a statement from the two companies.
All E1000 GX aircraft will come with subscriptions to the fully integrated Flightdocs and the ATP Aviation Hub platforms, according to the company statement. The software enables pilots to get real-time, paperless access to the data and publications they need every day, right from a phone or iPad.
