Epic Aircraft LLC has completed the delivery of two E1000 aircraft, the first of several E1000s that will eventually be in the hands of customers in countries and regions across the globe, including Russia, South Africa, Europe and South America.
The first aircraft delivery was completed in February, and the second delivery was made a week ago following delays caused by COVID-19 restrictions, according to a release from the Bend-based aircraft builder.
The E1000 has been in planning and production by Epic Aircraft for eight years, and completion of the initial delivery gives the company and its customers confidence that more planes will soon roll off the production line.
Production is also good news in today’s tough job market as the company employs over 300 workers in Bend.
“The E1000 is a remarkable aircraft, and seeing the enthusiasm of our owners as they take delivery is extremely gratifying,” said Eric chief executive Doug King.
“This is the successful culmination of eight years of hard work, extensive investment, and a passionate belief in our product.”
The E1000 is an all-composite, single-engine turboprop aircraft capable of flying coast to coast with just one fuel stop. The plane has a 1,200-horsepower PT6A-67A engine built by Pratt & Whitney and can travel at 330 knots. The plane can climb 4,000 feet per minute and is RVSM certified to fly at 34,000 feet. The company announced it had received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for the E1000 in November.
Advanced deposits for the plane have been made by customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and other countries in Latin America and Europe. The company produces the planes at a 300,000 -square -foot facility at the Bend Airport.
Epic reports that it is working at full capacity and the company intends to ramp up customer deliveries as soon as possible following a slowdown caused by COVID-19.
“The challenges presented by COVID-19 have been unexpected and considerable,” said King. “But never underestimate the skills and determination of our dedicated staff, who have persevered, engineered, and improvised in order to keep our production lines moving.”
