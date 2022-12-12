Automakers Fuel Efficiency

Fuel economy for 2021 model year vehicles in the U.S. stayed flat with 2020, as people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs, according to an annual government report published Monday.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

The fleet of new vehicles got 25.4 miles per gallon (10.8 kilometers per liter) for the model year, while greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 2 grams per mile to a record low of 347, the Environmental Protection Agency said in its annual Automotive Trends Report. The 2021 fuel economy figure ties a record set in model year 2020.

