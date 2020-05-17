When revenues dried up over night because of the global pandemic, Matthew Fidler had to perform a hard pivot on his business model.
Either stay in the game as a wholesaler and wait out the pandemic and the forced business closures, or shift his focus to direct to the consumer. The chef and owner of We're the Wurst, a Bend sausage making firm, Fidler said he was glad he took the second option because now his business is making money and he has even hired an additional worker.
"The bottom dropped out," said Fidler, 32. "The wholesale market dropped out pretty quickly. Now we're supplying grocery stores."
The reality is the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing businesses to embrace disaster and turn it into an opportunity, shifting priorities or leading businesses toward a completely different direction that they might have not considered before businesses were closed to contain the virus.
It's all a matter of opportunity, said Adam Krynicki, executive director of the Oregon State University-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab.
For some businesses, they may never shift back, Krynicki said. For others, the shift is temporary and the businesses are using their materials to fill a void caused by supply chain disruptions.
"Many of the shifts that are happening now are connecting the producer directly with the consumer," Krynicki said. "The question isn't if they'll go back, it's why go back if they can earn more money by cutting out the middle-man? Why go back if they're more tech savvy and efficient?"
That's what the founders of Shift did. The Bend-based startup had supplied virtual reality bias sensitivity training to teachers, but when Oregon schools were closed indefinitely in March, the business turned its attention to the need for training of medical professionals.
On March 22 and this week, Shift beta tested their virtual reality training on how to put on and remove personal protective equipment, said Wendy Morgan, CEO and founder, who is working with Maggie Hubbell, chief operating officer and co-founder.
"When the world began to melt, we had to shift our mission of helping and serving," said Morgan. "We realized we could help solve the needs and help train frontline healthcare workers who are coming back from retirement, new to the workforce or coming from furloughs and give them donning and doffing virtual reality training."
"Startups, if anything, are scrappy," Hubbell said. "At the core, we're still doing the same thing, just focusing on health care."
Using grant funds to pay for the creation of the 20 minute training sessions, initially they'll be offered for free. The women are working now in Lane County at Lane Workforce Partnership and at East Cascades Workforce Board, Hubbell said.
"We've had to move very fast, even by startup standards," Hubbell said. "COVID-19 has shown us there's a critical need for training and that can be solved with virtual reality."
Their pivot has already garnered the attention of investors, which will help lead the company toward more contracts, Morgan said.
"This has been more profitable than our bias training," Morgan said. "We're still bridging that diversity and inclusion training in our new work. It's who we are and it's easy to wrap into the training.
"The crisis is now.The need is now around training."
Pivoting and taking those kinds of risks are what define an entrepreneur, said Krynicki.
"The key for businesses becoming successful is to be able to operate without a lot of information in uncertain circumstances," Krynicki said. "We'll continue to see pivots like this for years. Out of crises are born many new companies and ways of doing business."
When sporting events and groups larger than 10 were barred from gathering by governmental decree, Julie Sha, a franchisee owner of Kona Ice of Bend, had to figure out fast how to generate business.
A mobile shaved ice company, Sha pivoted her business to drive-by neighborhood takeout orders when events were canceled.
"COVID-19 has changed our business," said Sha. "Prior to COVID-19 (pandemic) we were working with corporations to do employee picnics and customer appreciations. We were at festivals and fairs and many events around town."
Today her business is 100% all individual sales. She and Steven and Tricia Lord, who own the a second franchise Kona Ice of NW Bend, Redmond and Sisters, are still struggling to fill the financial void that the event cancellations have caused.
And while business is down by half, she is still scheduling give-back programs for schools and youth sports, Sha said.
To ensure the safety of her customers and herself, she had an anti-microbial shield sprayed on her truck and made all sales cash-less. She wears gloves and sanitizes the equipment in between orders. And then she tapped into curbside delivery within a 2-mile radius. Customers go online and request her to come out for a minimum order.
"In all honesty this year we will probably make just enough money to keep the business operating."
Luckily for Fidler, he had started the process of getting USDA approval to do direct to consumer sales because it allowed him to pivot to an untapped market. While direct to consumer had been on his radar, it wasn't something that he was planning to do now.
Thanks to the pandemic, the future came quicker than he thought.
"It was a strategic twist and pivot," Fidler said. "COVID-19 forced me to be more diversified and to pursue other options that were available to me.
"Once things reopen business will be stronger. This has forced me to think fast and swim hard or drown."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.