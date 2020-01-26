Every weekend during the winter ski season, you’ll find Lea Stoker on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor.
She’ll be skiing, yes, but she’ll be skiing for a purpose. She is a volunteer with Oregon Adaptive Sports, a program designed to create opportunities in the snow for people who have disabilities.
While the 32-year-old Stoker has been helping this community since she was in college at Oregon State University-Cascades, she now is paid by her employer up to 20 hours a year to volunteer.
“I don’t have to miss work or go without pay to help,” Stoker said. “Everyone is so happy and stoked to be out there. I get a lot of pleasure from seeing a smile on someone’s face for getting into a sport that they never thought they could.”
Stoker’s employer, Selco Community Credit Union, is one of several across the nation that pays their employees while they’re volunteering. Companies and their employees often try to be good corporate citizens by donating cash and volunteering in the community, now they can do it with sweat equity too.
A 2018 study, Volunteering in America by the Corporation for National and Community Service, reported that 1 in 3 American adults volunteered in 2017. Altogether, Americans volunteered nearly 6.9 billion hours, worth an estimated $167 billion in economic value, according to the 2018 report.
Communities benefit in intangible ways when people come together, said Shelley Irwin, Volunteer Central Oregon project manager. The same study ranked Oregon as the third -highest state with a volunteer rate of 43.2%, compared to the No. 1 ranked state of Utah at 51%.
“If a community supports each other, especially with those who have a specific need, it builds a closer community, forms connections and relationships,” Irwin said. “People feel supported, and there is value in the connections. I believe it’s a stronger, more vibrant community.”
First Interstate Bank has employee volunteer programs in six states, said Kelly Bruggeman, vice president of the First Interstate Foundation, which manages the employee gift and volunteer program. So does Deschutes Brewery. Crux Fermentation Project is looking to establish one.
The goal of volunteering is always to support the community, said Sandy Wagner, Central Oregon Selco Community Credit Union regional manager. It also brings employees closer together, Wagner said. The program started about a year ago.
At First Interstate last year, that volunteer effort totaled $753,000 donation to charities in employee matching and employee time, Bruggeman said.
Sometimes the volunteer gig is for a few hours, other times, an entire day. It’s up to the employee, Wagner said.
“We wanted not only to give team members an opportunity to support our community nonprofits, we also wanted to ensure we’d be able to continue providing our members with the high level of service they’ve come to expect,” Wagner said. “We felt that 20 hours was the perfect balance that would let us reach both of these crucial goals.”
At Deschutes Brewery, volunteering is a big part of the corporate culture, the brewery community giving program manager Angie Anderson-May, said in an email. While the company doesn’t pay the salary of the employee volunteers, it does provide them flexible schedules, Anderson-May said.
“Company volunteer events are scheduled several times throughout the year with many of our not-for-profit partners and a variety of projects, so employees can help the causes they are most passionate about,” Anderson-May said. “We also find volunteer opportunities that are kid friendly so families can volunteer their time together.”
In the past the brewery has supported volunteers cooking and serving dinner at Bethlehem Inn, working with the Conservation Alliance for their Annual Backyard Collective supporting a partnership with the Deschutes Trail Coalition, an annual clean up on the McKenzie Highway for the Adopt-A-Highway, Anderson-May said.
In Central Oregon, there’s always a need for volunteers, Irwin said. On the website, there are about 400 opportunities, from helping staff the community shower truck to packaging seeds for Deschutes Land Trust next month.
“At Selco, volunteering has always been important,” Wagner said. “Employees can choose a charity. Some will volunteer at their child’s school, others join bigger groups. We’re a not-for-profit organization so giving back is huge.”
It also helps with employee retention and makes employees connected to the credit union, said Bob Newcomb, Selco Community Credit Union president and CEO.
“The truth is many of our team members were already deeply involved in nonprofits or passionate about a particular cause,” Newcomb said. “Having a strong employee volunteer program puts the power in our employees’ hands to affect the communities that they live in.”
As an alpine skier, Stoker gets to share her love of the slopes with seeing others who might battle barriers to skiing.
“I get out of it knowing that I can help someone enjoy being outdoors,” Stoker said. “Skiing is so expensive and can be difficult. We have sit ski options and two-track experience options, so they can feel the wind on their face and snow in their face. It’s very enjoyable.”
