The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of an employee at an Idaho meat-rendering plant.
An employee at a plant owned by Darling Ingredients died last week in an accident at the Kuna facility , according to the OSHA inspection report.
The international meat processing corporation is based in Texas and owns more than 200 plants, including a second Idaho plant in Twin Falls. Inspection records on file with the U.S. Department of Labor show that Darling Ingredients received fines and violations at plants in several states since 2018, but none in Idaho.
U.S. Department of Labor spokesman Jose Carnevali confirmed that OSHA was investigating the April 7 fatality but declined to comment further because it's an open case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.