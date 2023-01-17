MUSK-BG

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., listens during a discussion at the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, D.C.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

It took only a couple of tweets to plunge Elon Musk into the morass of a securities fraud trial that could cost him billions of dollars from his rapidly diminishing fortune.

The Tesla chief executive officer is set to be the star witness at a jury trial that starts Tuesday in San Francisco federal court over his infamous tweets 4 1/2 years ago about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured."

