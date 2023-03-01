INSULIN-BG

Eli Lilly is capping out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 a month, following a public plea from President Joe Biden for lower prices of the diabetes treatment for all Americans.

Lilly announced the cap Wednesday along with other actions, including cutting the list price for non-branded Insulin Lispro Injection to $25 a vial in May, while some Humalog and Humulin doses will be slashed 70% in the fourth quarter. Newly-launched Rezvoglar will sell at a 78% discount to a biosimilar version - Sanofi's Lantus — starting in April, the company said.

