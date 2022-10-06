A Lincoln City company that builds electric vehicle charging stations and allegedly defrauded the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality out of $2 million in carbon credits is appealing the ruling.
On Friday, the agency fined Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, of Lincoln City $2.7 million for falsely claiming credits through a state greenhouse emissions reductions program. It is the largest fine DEQ has ever issued.
TTS owner Merlin Thompson denies the charges, saying he made a mistake when he submitted a quarterly report to DEQ saying three of his charging stations in Sheridan had provided 15 million kilowatt hours of electricity to electric vehicles during January, February and March of this year.
The charging stations had not been built, DEQ found.
Even if they had been, they could not dispense that amount of kilowatt hours charging electric vehicles 24 hours a day for a year. Based on the claims, TTS reaped 16,089 carbon credits from DEQ under the Clean Fuels Program and sold them for nearly $2 million that was supposed to be invested in expanding the business, stations and staff.
Since its founding nearly two years ago, Thompson has not finished any of his 10 charging stations in Sheridan and Lincoln City, he said, citing supply chain issues. Additionally, many of Thompson’s employees say they are owed thousands of dollars in unpaid wages, according to complaints submitted to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.
On Wednesday, Thompson said in a note on the company’s website announcing the appeal that he was confused about the agency’s carbon crediting program, which advances carbon credits to electric vehicle charging companies so they can invest in their business.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.