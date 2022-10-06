TTS charging stations

There are more than 2,100 electric vehicle charging stations in Oregon. 

 Oregon Department of Transportation

A Lincoln City company that builds electric vehicle charging stations and allegedly defrauded the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality out of $2 million in carbon credits is appealing the ruling.

On Friday, the agency fined Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, of Lincoln City $2.7 million for falsely claiming credits through a state greenhouse emissions reductions program. It is the largest fine DEQ has ever issued.

