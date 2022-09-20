EV-TRUCKS

An electric-vehicle charging plug in Germany.

 Bloomberg

After electric cars, here come the battery trucks.

Global leaders Daimler Truck and Volvo are joining dozens of commercial-vehicle makers in Germany this week to showcase their latest electric semis, with more zero-emissions vehicles debuting at the IAA Transportation show than ever.

