Most of us have heard of quantum theory (i.e. quantum mechanics) online, in the press and at cocktail parties. The topic is normally about recent technological advances such as communication, computers, encryption and multiverses (the theory of infinite parallel universes). Lesser known is quantum biology, i.e., quantum mechanics in nature. All things are made from atoms, and all atoms are based on quantum mechanics. Shortly after the acceptance of quantum theory in the late 1920s, physicists started investigating its intimate relationship with the natural world.
Quantum theory cheat sheet
Quantum theory describes the nature and behavior of matter and energy on the atomic and subatomic levels. Several key attributes of quantum theory, namely quantum tunneling, coherence and superposition, play a crucial part in the functioning of all living cells. These attributes aren’t conjecture: They’re factual and proven.
Quantum tunneling is like throwing subatomic particles at a wall, but with insufficient energy to break through. Classical physics would expect it to splat against the surface, but with subatomic particles, some pass through. This passing through walls phenomenon plays prominently in nature and all living cells.
Quantum coherence (using subatomic waves) is a close relative of quantum entanglement (using subatomic particles). Entanglement occurs when two subatomic particles are entangled physically in such a way that, regardless of distance, one’s quantum state affects the other. Both coherence and entanglement are derived from the superposition principle: A quantum state can simultaneously be several different realities, positions or directions at once.
Let’s explore two examples of quantum biology.
How do plants use quantum biology to convert sunlight?
Photons from a light source such as our sun are required for plants to gather energy for growth. Picture a single photon hitting an electron on a leaf. What puzzled scientists were how efficient plants are at converting the energy transfer from that collision into the plant’s energy processing engine, known as the reaction center.
In 2007, they discovered how biomolecules, such as enzymes that speed up chemical reactions, use quantum tunneling to transfer electrons and protons from one particle to another. That’s how a plant moves the energy from the point of impact, passing it “through the walls” between particles at ridiculously fast speeds on its way to the plant’s reaction center. Since it takes no energy to move it from one particle to another, there is no energy loss in its passage through all the particles.
Plants use quantum coherence and superposition to find the fastest path through the plant. A plant explores all potential paths simultaneously to move the energy from the photon collision.
It exists as the same entity in all paths — think Neo in “The Matrix.” In less than a one-million-billionth of a second, the energy moves from the leaf’s surface to the reaction center, which transforms 95% of it into carbohydrates with minimal energy lost as heat.
How do bees spread the word?
Beekeepers and scientists have long been puzzled by a honeybee’s strange vibrating waggle dance ritual on top of a honeycomb upon returning to the hive loaded with nectar (think “Saturday Night Fever” with John Travolta dancing in a bee costume). A crowd of bee groupies, known as recruits, watch — or feel the vibrations in the dark — and then dash off to the exact spot where the bee dancer found the bounty. The bee was passing on key information regarding the site: quantity via the dance length, quality by the smell of its nectar load, distance by the shape of the dance, direction by the angle of two intersecting lines in the dance : one depicting a line from the hive to the site and a second from the hive to the sun’s location on the curve of the horizon.
Physicists studying subatomic particles use flag manifold mathematical models to solve quantum-level problems, specifically with subatomic particles called quarks. In 1997, Barbara Shipman, a mathematician whose father was a bee researcher, recognized the exact pattern of a honeybee’s dance while translating a 6th dimensional flag manifold onto a two-dimensional drawing. Shipman posited bees can sense quarks in a “quantum field” and mentally process a flag manifold calculation to choreograph and communicate the dance routine.
Earthwatch Institute recently issued an official declaration that bees are the most important beings on earth. Maybe we should add that bees may be the smartest? I know I can’t mentally calculate my recent trip to Vegas using a 6-dimensional flag manifold and then take it to the dance floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.