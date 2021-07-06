Economic Development for Central Oregon's annual luncheon is set for July 15.
Tickets from the previous luncheon date of May 6 will be honored on July 15 at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes meeting rooms. The keynote speaker, Tim Harford, BBC radio host and behavioral economist, will talk about the productive reactions to destruction.
Tickets are $79 for members and $94 for nonmembers for in-person attendance. Virtual attendance is $39 for members and $54 for nonmembers. To buy tickets, go to hopin.com/events/2021-edco-annual-luncheon.
EDCO, a nonprofit, has been supporting Central Oregon's economy for 40 years by encouraging new employers to move to the region. The annual luncheon is a tradition where Central Oregon businesses have an opportunity to hear nationally recognized leaders.
