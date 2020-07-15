Applications are being accepted now for the Economic Development for Central Oregon annual Bend Venture Conference, scheduled for Oct. 15-16 in downtown Bend and virtually online.
The Bend Venture Conference has awarded prizes and investments upwards of $11 million to 38 companies over the past six years. It seeks to celebrate entrepreneurship and innovation by connection investors, companies and business leaders.
Ticketing, speaker announcements and event details for the 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference will be announced in the coming months. This year’s conference will feature three competition categories: Growth Stage, Impact and Early Stage. The application period is open through Aug. 13 to any company in the United States.
